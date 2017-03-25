One dead and one seriously injured in swimming accident

A man is dead and a man is hospitalized with serious injuries after the two fell into the water at Vippetangen in Oslo.

Divers from the fire department retrieved the two men in their fifties from the water Friday evening after the fire department received a tip that two people were floating in the water near Vippetangen ait 10.30 pm.

An hour later leader for the operation, Svend Martin Bjelland, had to conclude that the life was not to be saved for one of the two. The second man was taken to the Oslo University Hospital. In the morning hours of Saturday the hospital notified that he is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Witness called in

The two men are identified and their families notified, duty leader for the police, Øyvind Myhr, said.

– It would appear that there has been an accident, where the two have fallen in the water, when they tried to land their vessel on the Vippetangen pier, says Myhr.

The police have not received any tips in the case, apart from the message from the witness who was going fishing on the pier when he saw the victims in the water.

The emergency services were on site almost simultaneously. Close to where the two were taken out of the water the police found a boat with the engine running.

Search

Police searched Friday with patrol boat and helicopter, above and below water, to be sure that there were no further victims. It looks to have been only the two men who were in the boat.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today