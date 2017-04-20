One dead in work accident at Hydro at Karmøy

A man has died in a work related accident at Hydro in Karmøy, Rogaland.

This is confirmed by the police in Haugesund, which states that the man worked for one of Hydro’s subcontractors.

– It regards a crash accident, Operations Manager in the Police, Oddvar Olsen, told Haugesunds Avis.

The accident was reported to the Emergency Central (AMK) at 15.10, Olsen stated.

In addition to Ambulance, Police and Fire Brigade – a rescue helicopter was also sent to the site, but just before 4.30 pm the police were informed that the man was pronounced dead.

– I can confirm that there has been an occupational accident at our facility. This has happened in connection with the construction of our new Technology Pilot in Karmøy, Information Director in Hydro, Halvor Molland, told NTB.

The Technology Pilot, i.e. Norsk Hydro’s pilot plant at Karmøy, is the world’s most climate and energy-efficient aluminium production technology, according to Hydro.

– Safety at work is the foremost priority for all of us. Therefore, it is very tragic when such accidents occur. The thoughts go out to relatives and colleagues, Molland says, who is currently unable to say anything more about the accident.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today