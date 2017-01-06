Only one family who’d been refused asylum sought support to repatriate

Up to the New Year, families who sought an assisted return from Norway, could get up to 200,000 kroner in support. Only one family sought the support, reported NRK news.

In November, the Directorate of Immigration (UDI) increased the financial support of 20,000 kroner extra per child, for the time remaining, to families

who applied for assisted repatriation. The deadline expired on January 1st, and the demand was very small.

‘It’s hard to know what the cause is, but it is obvious that it is difficult to make the decision to return when one is an individual in a whole family.

Very many people have invested a lot into coming to Norway, and there are also many costs associated with going home’, said section manager,

Katinka Hartmann, of UDI to NRK.

With the increased support, a family with two children could receive up to 200,000 in funding, plus paid repatriation.

That assumed that the family had received a final rejection of their asylum application for over two years.

The assisted return scheme involved UDI paying the flight home, and giving the family a cash sum.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today