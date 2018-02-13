One in five goes on a winter holiday

Some people want to go to the mountains, others want to go abroad. In total, one in five Norwegians are planning a winter holiday this year.

Of these, 42 per cent travel abroad, while 35 per cent spend their holiday in Norway, according to a survey from Virke.

Mostly people from west and north Norway, and people from Oslo are the ones who like to travel abroad. People from east and south Norway are the ones who travel the most to private cabins within Norway.

19 percent of the population chose to stay at home. This is a slight increase from last year, when the figure was at 17 percent.

“The most important part of the wi ter holidays is to soend it together with family and friends, regardless of destinatio ,” says Director of Virke Reise Norge, Line Endresen Normann .

In Rogaland and parts of Hordaland, the winter holidays are now in full swing. However, most of the municipaities like Oslo, Akershus, Aust-Agder, Hedmark, Møre og Romsdal, Nordland, Sogn and Fjordane, Trøndelag, Telemark, West Agder, Vestfold, Østfold and some municipalities in Hordaland will be having it next week, according to the website Timeanddate.

Week 9 would be the winter holiday for the schools in Buskerud, Oppland, Troms and some municipalities in Hordaland.

Finnmark stands out with a shorter winter holiday. It varies from municipality to municipality, but in some places winter holidays are only two days off, rather than a whole week.

