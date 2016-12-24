One in four reads the Christmas story at home at Christmas

The Christmas Story is read in many Norwegian homes at Christmas. Most often it is read on the West Coast and by people over 65 years.

More than one out of four answers in a survey conducted for the newspaper The day said that they read the Christmas story at home at Christmas.

– I had not guessed the figure was so high, says theology professor Hallgeir Elstad at the University of Oslo.

In the West and those aged over 65 years there are almost one in three that match this. The fewest who read the Christmas story are in Oslo and in the age group between 18 and 29 years.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today