One hundred foreign ministers in Brussels

Foreign Ministers from around 100 countries gather in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to discuss international issues.

The collection starts with the EU Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Monday morning. Representatives from all 28 EU member states will participate. They will, among other things, discuss measures against disinformation and false news before the election of a new EU parliament at the end of May. In other words, they’ll discuss how to control the internet.

On Monday afternoon, the EU will have a separate meeting with foreign ministers from the countries of the South Asian cooperation organization ASEAN.

Then there is a meeting between the EU and Foreign Ministers from the African Union (AU) on Tuesday.

“I think this is a pretty powerful signal about how the EU is becoming a reference point for global partnership” said EU Foreign Minister ,Federica Mogherini.

Norway is not among the countries participating in the meetings in Brussels.

