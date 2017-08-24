One lottery ticket wins 6 billion kroner jackpot in the USA

Only one ticket contained all six winning numbers in the Powerball Lottery in the United States of America. The winner, over time, will cash a jackpot of almost 6 billion kroner (approximately 759 million US dollars).

The winning ticket was sold in Massachusetts announced the lottery organiser, without elaborating, after Wednesday’s draw.

The $758.7 million jackpot is the second highest lottery win in the history of the United States.

The amount necessitates the lucky winner agreeing to payment over the next 29 years. If the winner wishes to take the full prize money ina single lump sum, they must pay close to $443.3 million (just over NOK 3.5 billion) in taxes, that usually account for more than 30% of the winnings.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as in Washington D.C, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. The chances of winning the jackpot are 292.2 million to one.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s so-called Powerball Number 5 draw were 6, 7, 16, 23, and 26.

