One man dead, another charged with his death after a violent altercation in Ålesund

A man is dead after a violent altercation in Ålesund’s city center Monday afternoon. The police have arrested a 29-year-old male who is charged with the intentional death.

Ålesund police confirmed during a press conference on the matter last night at 20:30.

The man charged is known to the police, police lawyer Inger Myklebust Ferstad states. He has not yet been questioned.

“The 20 year old male was taken to hospital after the altercation, they tried their best but were unable to save him, he died shortly after arriving,” Ferstad told NTB.

“As of right now, there is only one person charged, but we are investigating the case widely to ensure we’ve got everything,” Ferstad said. She does not want to comment any more about the ongoing investigation.

The police are now working on questioning witnesses to the incident, which occurred on the street in Ålesund. It was witnesses who reported the incident to the police at 16.45 Monday.

Ferstad will not say more about how the murder occurred, but TV 2 reports that the weapon may have been a knife. The fire department and divers are searching the Brosundet area of Ålesund, but the police will not say what they are searching for.

