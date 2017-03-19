One person died in house fire in Porsgrunn

One person died in a fire in an uninhabited house in Porsgrunn early Sunday morning.

The Emergency services were called out after notification of the fire in a wooden house in Aallsgate in the city centre.

The first floor was on fire and a person found there is confirmed to be dead.

The house is supposed to be uninhabited and the police are now trying two find out who the deceased was, as no-one is registered at the address.

Operations Manager Ole Jørgen Lund at the Telemark Police told the local newspaper Varden that it is too early to say anything about the cause of the fire.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today