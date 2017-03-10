One person flown to hospital after brawl at asylum centers in Ulsteinvik

One person is flown to hospital with head injuries after a brawl at a reception center in Ulsteinvik.

According to police in More & Romsdal, there were two people at the reception as peeled together in a brawl.

One person was unconscious when police and ambulance arrived at the scene and the victim was taken by air ambulance, writes police at Twitter.

The asylum seeker is inflicted with head injuries, but police is not aware of how seriously injured the person is.

– There are two asylum seekers who have been found in this situation outside the reception center in Ulsteinvik. One should have used a rock to the head to the other, and there are witnesses to the incident.

One person has been arrested and taken to jail, and two investigators have started investigations, says efforts leader Stian Meek to Sunnmørsposten.

The other person who was involved in fray, is arrested by the police and will be questioned.

Asylum reception is a reception center for unaccompanied minor asylum seekers. There were several witnesses to the incident, and these are now being questioned by police.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today