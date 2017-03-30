One person possibly missing in a fire now burning in central Kristiansand

A fire is still burning in an apartment building in the center of Kristiansand. One person has been reported missing. Currently, eight people have been registered with injuries.

The missing person has been reported by several media, but police could not confirm this to NTB news agency at the present time.

‘We have no information about this yet, but we’re working on checking the landlord’s resident list against the population register. Fire crews are working on extinguishing the fire on the third floor after clearing the first and second floor’, said operations manager Martin Ugland, of Agder police district. Fire crews have not yet been able to enter an attic apartment in the building.

Ugland confirmed that eight people had been sent to hospital, but said that they were not serious injuries. He stressed that there is no risk of the fire spreading to surrounding buildings.

Just before 09.00, fire crews completed their inspection of the first and second floors. The fire department are now conducting operations to extinguish the fire and clear the top floor.

According to Fædrelandsvennen, fire crews have controlled the conflagration, but an awful lot of smoke is still coming from the building, which is located in Posebyen, at Kvadraturen in the city center. The burning building is a brick structure consisting of flats, but the other side of the street is packed with wooden buildings.

Police don’t yet have a complete overview of how many people were in the building at the time the fire started. 18 people are registered as living at the address, but according to NRK news, the fire occurred in a meeting room on the ground floor, where around 30 people were situated when the fire started. This information also cannot be confirmed by the police.

‘It is not known by the operation management, but at this stage we have primarily worked to rescue people, and get them out of the building, then we’ll return to the details later’, said Ugland.

