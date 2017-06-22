One in ten parents drank alcohol every day during a foreign holiday

In a survey conducted by Respons Analysis for the organization AV-OG-TIL, one in ten parents answered that they drank alcohol every day during their previous summer holiday abroad.

892 parents with children under the age of 18 years were asked about alcohol consumption

during the previous foreign summer holiday.

‘Children have great expectations for the holidays, but for too many people, the summer months are drowned in adults’ alcohol use. We must all take responsibility and ensure that children have a safe and good summer holiday’, said Kari Randen, CEO of AV-OG-TIL.

18% of respondents answered that they remained sober during the holidays, while 16% responded that they drank on one of the seven days per holiday week.

10% answered that they drank seven out of seven days per holiday week, while 5% drank on six of the seven holiday week days.