Open Doors received 1.3 million after Listhaug video

The Christian organization Open Doors has received 1.3 million in gifts after immigration minister Sylvi Listhaug (FRP) posted a video in which she urged people to give money to persecuted Christians.

The video with Listhaug and her secretary Fabian Stang (H) was a response to actor Christopher Joners Facebook campaign in support of the Norwegian Organization for Asylum Seekers (NOAS).

Listhaug and Stang encouraged people either to give money to Christians persecuted and Listhaug told TV 2 that she is glad that she has helped to focus attention on the situation of this group.

– I think it’s fantastic to be able to help put the spotlight on such an important issue as the persecution of Christians in the world. This is a topic that unfortunately gets little attention here at home, says the immigration minister.

CEO of Open Doors, Morten Askeland, told TV2 that they collect about 30 million annually, and that most of the money is given in December.

– We have tried to distinguish what has come as a result of this action, and it is estimated to be between 1.2 and 1.3 million.

