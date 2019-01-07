Opens Norwegian Embassy in India

PM Solberg opens Norwegian Embassy in New Dehli

The Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi had to be expanded to accommodate Norway’s growing interest in India. On Monday, Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) performed the official opening.

Ambassador Nils Ragnar Kamsvåg and his staff have already moved into their offices and homes. During the Prime Minister’s visit to India, the new Embassy was inaugurated with a key ceremony and festivities in the garden, with both Norwegian and Indian guests present.

It is Statsbygg (The Norwegian State building company) who has been responsible for the construction work. Its Director, Harald Vaagaasar Nikolaisen, handed the symbolic key over to the Prime Minister, who, in her turn, passed it on to the rightful owner.

Visa Department

The Embassy in New Dehli includes a Visa Department and 15 apartments for the diplomats. The ambassador’s residence is also rehabilitated and expanded.

The development is a consequence of the increased activity and cooperation between Norway and India, Statsbygg writes on its website regarding the project.

The embassy is, supposedly, as environmentally friendly as can be, and it has been facilitated for reduced consumption of water and low energy consumption. Local materials have been used, and the building is designed to reduce the need for air conditioning.

