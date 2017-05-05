Organizations with silent gay demonstration outside Russian embassy

Gay demonstration outside Russian embassy

The Helsinki Committee, FRI and Amnesty held a silent demonststration to raise awareness of abuse committed against gay Chechen men.

The Norwegian Helsinki Committee, the Association for Gender and Sexual Diversity (FRI) and Amnesty International assembled outside the Russian Embassy in Oslo on Friday.

The liberals were represented by Ola Elvestuen.

During more than a month, arrests, torture and killing of alleged gay men in Chechnya have been reported, the organizations writes in a press release.

They demand that the abuses to be properly investigated and that perpetrators prosecuted.

– We must continue to put pressure on Russian authorities to ensure that such abuse seizes to happen.

– Therefore, a silent demonstration is being held all over the world on Friday. We want to state that we there are many that support us. We will continue to demonstrate until we are assured that people are safe, says head of the FRI, Ingvild Endestad, in a press statement.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today