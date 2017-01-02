Oslo air poorest in Europe

Oslo was the city in Europe with the worst air quality on Monday afternoon. Air pollution is also at health hazard levels in Drammen, Fredrikstad, Grenland, Moss, Bærum and Kristiansand.

The website Airqualitynow.eu compares air quality in several European cities, and on Monday afternoon Oslo was the city with the highest air pollution around busy roads. Stockholm has only slightly lower levels than Oslo.

Norwegian Institute for Air Research monitoring stations showed red pollution levels in the cities of Oslo, Drammen, Fredrikstad, Grenland, Moss, Bærum and Fredrikstad on Monday afternoon.

When air pollution is at a red level, it is considered a considerable health risks.

Children with respiratory conditions such as asthma, and adults with serious heart, vascular or respiratory illnesses should reduce outdoor activities and not spend time in the most polluted areas.

The main sources of pollution in Norwegian cities, are emissions from transport and wood fuel. The air quality tends to be worse on cold days in winter.

In Elverum, Gjovik and Hamar the air pollution is at orange level, which means moderate pollution.

