Oslo is among the least noisy big cities of the world

Oslo is the third when the cities with the least noise and hearing loss should be ranked.

The Auditory app, Mimi that performed the rankings is based on data from 200,000 participants and analyzes the date from them. World Health Organization (WHO) and the Norwegian SINTEF are supporting the program.

In all, 50 major cities are ranked, Zurich in Switzerland comes very best, while Vienna in Austria is on 2nd place and Oslo on 3rd. Cities are ranked out a combination of noise and the number of people with hearing loss.

Looking only at the noise, Oslo is in joint third with Vienna. Zurich is again on top, while Dusseldorf in Germany is ranked second.

The worst noise city in the ranking is Guangzhou in China. Cairo in Egypt is the second-worst.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today