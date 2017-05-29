The Oslo Fjord tunnel opening postponed

The Oslo Fjord tunnel will open no earlier than Monday afternoon

The reopening of the Oslo Fjord tunnel, which has been closed for more than three weeks after an extensive truck fire, has been postponed to no earlier than Monday afternoon.

Last week, it was announced that the Oslo Fjord tunnel should be reopened on 29 May, but Monday the tunnel was still closed, Aftenposten writes.

– There are some signs that needed to be installed, and it takes time. The assumption remains that tunnel opens during the day, says traffic operator Day Rune Gundersen at the Road Traffic Management Center.

The tunnel has been shut down since May 5 due to an extensive truck fire. 300 meters of the total 7 km long tunnel was completely destroyed by fire. No one was seriously injured.

When the tunnel opens again for traffic, a number of measures will be taken to improve safety. Among other things, a temporary rush hour ban for heavy transports of over 12 meters is introduced between 7 and 9 am, 3 to 6 pm.

