Oslo-police alerts comprehensive trafikk aksjon against rus

Oslo police district shall, together with the traffic police (UP) carry out a comprehensive action against alcohol and substance abuse on Wednesday the 21. march.

– This is the first joint action with UP in a long time. The action marks the beginning of a new collaboration, and it will not only be about substance but about very much else about the traffic along the streets and roads, says the head of department Frode Andreassen of Oslo police districts section for traffic and sea service

From 2013 to 2017, have the police experienced a slight decrease in the number intoxication-related issues, from 1.145 at its highest in 2013 to 872 cases in 2016. The number of accidents with personal or material intoxication-related injuries in 2013 was at 92, a number of which, however, have risen somewhat over the years.

– Traffic and the drug is no longer a question of only the blood alcohol level due to alcohol, but also other substance abuse and drugs. This we take on the highest responsibilities seriously, ” says Andreassen.

– It is important For us to make the public aware that no executable street or road is something navigable place for the anti-drink, ” he says.

