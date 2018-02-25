Oslo police arrest man who is wanted for a killing in England

A British citizen who has been charged with killing a 37 year old Dutch man in London in 2016 was arrested by the Oslo police on Thursday night.

“The detainee was sentenced to detention in Oslo district court on Friday, and will in all probability be handed to England,” said police attorney, Anders Valen Mørland of Oslo police district in a press release.

According to the police, the man’s seizure was a result of good intelligence information, and international cooperation.

The detained man, who is in his late 20’s, was taken into custody at 15:00 on Friday.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today