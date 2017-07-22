Oslo police report fewer case reviews in the first half of the year

Oslo Police District saw a decrease of 8.5% in the number of case reviews so far this year. But child and youth crime increased in the capital.

Statistics show that from the new year to the end of June, the Oslo police received 33,223 cases, 3,098 fewer than during the same period in 2016. The figures include Asker and Bærum cases from the 1st of May after the two police districts were merged.

There are special reports for financial crimes, and crimes for profit, that have decreased by a total of 15.6%. These include thefts from houses, burglaries, and public robbery. The latter, however, taken in isolation, showed that 11% more robberies were reported than during the first half of 2016 (which showed a record number).

However, developments in crime among children and adolescents under 18 years old, show a negative trend. During the first half of 2017, 995 separate young people under the age of 18 were reported for offences in Oslo Police District.

This is 218 more than during the first half of 2016, an increase of 28.1%. The increase is especially true in terms of robberies, drugs, and violence.

Physical violence has decreased by 6.9%, while reports for threats, coercion and offensive behaviour have risen by 11.3%.

The number of online child sexual abuse reports has increased by 37.2%. The police have also recorded a rise in reports of abuse by close relatives of 15.2%. This is described in the interim report as in line with the objective of uncovering more such cases.

The police emphasise that the statistics don’t necessarily give an impression of the real crime trend, and that without further investigation, it’s difficult to point out possible explanations of causes.

