Oslo population grows, though more slowly than previously estimated

It’s estimated that Oslo will have almost 190,000 more inhabitants by 2040, but population growth won’t be as great as it was thought last year.

This year’s population projection for the capital for the period between 2018 and 2040 is an increase from 666,000 people today, to 854,000 people in 22 years.

Last year’s projection was 890,000 inhabitants in Oslo by 2040.

‘Even though growth now seems to have slowed down, the year’s projection shows that the population of Oslo will continue to grow strongly up to 2040. Oslo will need housing, better public services, many more kindergartens, schools, and a better health-care system for the elderly,’ said Raymond Johansen of Arbeiderpartiet (Ap).

According to the projection, it’s among the youngest and the oldest people that population growth will be greatest. In the years to come, it’s assumed that the number of people over the age of 80 will increase sharply.

The most pronounced outcome of this population projection is an estimated lower net migration. Since the peak year of 2008, net migration to Oslo has changed from year to year, but consistently shown a declining trend.

The main reason is a decline in labour immigration. Last year, two thirds of population growth in Oslo was due to a baby boom, figures from the municipality showed. The rest was immigration.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today