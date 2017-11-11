Outbreak of Norovirus at Molde Hospital

Molde Hospital has initiated an emergency response after patients, and employees, have been infected with Norovirus.

‘We are entering the flu season. The Norovirus is relatively contagious, and so we decided today to close one ward for the intake of new patients’, said the medical department head in Molde, Oddbjorn Tomren, to NRK news.

In recent days, the hospital has assessed the situation continuously after the infection was detected. Hospital procedures indicated that measures should be taken if more than two patients and employees are infected. Tomren said that there is talk of up to four patients, in addition to staff.

‘There is no big drama in this, but of course it is a regrettable extra burden for patients who are admitted for another illness,’ continued the head of department.

The patients who are infected with the virus are hospitalised in isolated rooms.

Tomren added that the hospitals in Ålesund and Kristiansund will assist if it is necessary to move patients.

