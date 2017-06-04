Over 1,500 injured after bomb panic in Italy

Over 1,500 injured after bomb panic in Torino, North Italy

More than 1,500 people were injured when it broke out panic among Juventus supporters on a square in Torino Saturday night. The condition of several of the injured is critical.

Thousands of people gathered at Piazza San Carlo to see the Champions League final between Italian Juventus and Spanish Real Madrid on a large screen Saturday night.

Ten minutes before the end of the match, loud bangs were heard. The bangs probably came from fireworks, but when someone shouted “bomb” full panic broke out and chaos ensued.

Memories of Heysel

Hundreds of people were trampled as they tried to get out of the square, and Italian police informed Sunday morning that more than 1,500 people were injured in the chaos. The condition of seven of the injured, among them a seven year old boy, is referred to as critical.

Piazza San Carlo looked like a battlefield in the morning, with hundreds of shoes and other objects strewn all over.

The chaos wakes up wounded memories in Italy, many recall the Heysel tragedy in1985. At that time, 39 football supporters, most of them Italian, died when a wall collapsed at the Heysel stadium in Brussels just before the European Cup final against Liverpool.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today