“Paradise hotel” -participant indicted in serious drug case

26 years old Mayoo Indiran, who made his mark in last year’s “Paradise hotel” program, is charged in a crude drug case in Oslo.

Oslo police was searching his house on 22nd of December last year. Two days later he was in custody for four weeks by letter and restraining, wrote the newspaper VG.

Indiran is charged with serious narcotics offense, but he denies culpability, said his lawyer, Inam Ghouse Ali, to the newspaper.

Reality show star’s two younger brothers are also indicted in the case, both were jailed for four weeks from Christmas Eve and the older one have admitted guilt, according to the commitment orders.

They seized “a sensational large quantity drugs at the residence where the accused lived with his two siblings ” writes Judge Einar Holaker.

The court believes Indiran has contributed to the storage and / or transport of a larger quantity of drugs.

“The court is in no doubt that there is a greater thing which are not revealed. Detainee had some relatively extensive movements shortly before his arrest and together with what have been sized it shows clearly that we are facing a very professionally organized team “writes District Court judge.

The court also believes that suspicion foundation against Indiran appear somewhat weaker than what he accused for.

