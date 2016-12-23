Parents accused of having poisoned their daughter

Two parents in Oppland have been charged with poisoning their daughter with a medicine she can’t tolerate.

The young woman is lying with life-threatening sickness.

Police in ‘Innlandet’ told NRK news that it is the fifth time in a few months the woman has been taken life-threateningly ill after receiving a medicine that her body can’t tolerate.

Police are working to determine how the young woman had taken the drug. The parents told NRK news that they’d fought for their daughter since she became ill with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME) in 2004.

They say they have used all of their time and money to get their daughter well, and believe they’ve done everything they could to help her.

‘When they had tried everything without improvement, the parents had resorted to an experimental treatment abroad to see if it could help their daughter’, said the couple’s lawyer, Ida Helene Braastad Bakke.

Police began the investigation in mid-November, when they received a ‘report of concern’ from the hospital about her health condition. Blood tests showed that she had an antibiotic in her bloodstream to which she had previously reacted very negatively.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today