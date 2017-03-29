Parents charged with abuse against infant

Parents from Romerike is charged for abuse against their two-month-old daughter after a doctor found a number of violations of the infant’s body.

The pair went to Ahus for a check of their daughter after she had broken her arm when the doctor through X-rays discovered multiple fractures, writes VG.

The police in Romerike were notified immediately after the result of X-ray examination was clear in February. The police have arrested the parents and at first charged them for serious body injury, but they changed it serious domestic abuse.

– We are talking about a very small child with several serious injuries. We take a serious view of the matter and investigating fully, said police attorney Guro Holm Hansen at Øst police district. The baby is taken into children’s protective service.

Both parents are in their 30s, and was recently released after being detained for two weeks.

The parents defenders informs the VG that their respective clients denies having caused the damage. They also denies culpability, and the mother cooperates according to defense lawyer Gunhild Lærum with the police to clarify the matter.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today