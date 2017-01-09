Parliament to deal with rules regarding citizenship

There may be a majority in Parliament to change the rules so that the UDI can no longer deprive citizenship to asylum seekers who have lied about their identity.

SV is behind the proposal, which assumes that the revocation of citizenship can only occur by court order, according to newspaper Klassekampen.

– The Government has clearly shown that they are not concerned about the legal rights of people with foreign backgrounds. Parliament must then safeguard it, says Karin Andersen.

The proposal has the support of all parties in Parliament, except Frp, KrF and Høyre. (Progress Party, Christian Democrats and Conservatives).

KrF will consider the issue at a meeting on Wednesday and if they accept to support it, then there is a majority in Parliament.

