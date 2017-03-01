Parliament says no to acknowledge a third gender

Parliament,StortingetParliament,Stortinget.Photo:Norway Today Media

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 1. March 2017

A parliamentary majority with the Conservatives, the Progressive Party, Christian Democrats and the Centre Party says no to the proposal to studies on third gender.

Labours proposal therefore doesn’t get a majority, the newspaper Dagen said.

Labour has proposed to ask the government a new action plan for the LGBTI field. LGBTI stands for lesbians, gays, bisexuals, trans- or atypical gender categorization (intersex)

The last, and most controversial point of the plan, was to looking into introducing a third gender category, “hen”.

– We are not surprised by the decision, says the Association for Transgender Persons to Dagen.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

