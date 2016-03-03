The Parliament will look into dual citizenship

A majority in the Parliament has decided to investigate the possibility of dual citizenship.

Norway is the only Nordic country that does not allow dual citizenship, but this may come to an end. On Thursday the Committee on Local Government and Public Administration voted to ask the government to study the matter.

Liberal Party MP member Sveinung Rotevatn is gratified by this. The Liberal Party and the Sosialist Left Party last fall co-sponsored a proposal to remove the special Norwegian ban on dual citizenship.

– I hope the government quickly will get back to Parliament with a proposal to allow this, says Rotevatn.

A number of countries have opened dual citizenship in recent years, most recently Denmark last year.

– It is time for Norway to follow suit, Rotevatn says and points out that internationalization has meant that more Norwegians are living overseas at times, and many of those also establish family abroad.

Moreover, many children have parents with citizenship in different countries.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today