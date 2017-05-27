Pass scanners at Gardermoen created queue

Pass controlPass control.Oslo Airport.Photo: Gorm Kallestad / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Ali Pourramedani 27. May 2017

Technical problems with the automatic pass-scanners at Oslo airport have created a queue for arriving passengers on Saturday.

Police called in all available personnel.
The problem will be resolved during Monday, Avinor writes on Twitter.

Avinor says there is a danger of having queue on Sunday, despite the fact that the police will use all available crew.

-There will be a little bit of difficulty when more flights from outside Schengen arriving at the same time, it can build a lot of queues, says communications manager Gurli Høeg Ulverud in Avinor to NTB.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

