Passport control in and out of Schengen

Norway introduces permanent Passport control for travellers into and out of the Schengen area.

– Now it’s important to bring your Passport when travelling.

While it was previously summary ID controls at the airports, everyone who travels from or to Schengen will be checked, says Minister of Justice Per-Willy Amundsen (Progress Party) told VG.

He adds that they want to catch any so-called ‘foreign warriors’ travelling to Syria via Turkey.

Under the new regime, anyone traveling to and from Turkey will be checked, Norwegian citizens included.

The decision was taken by the cabinet on Friday and will be enforced on Monday, VG reports.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today