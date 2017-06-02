The police must reduce the passport queues

The police instructed to reduce the passport queues before the summer vacation

Police Directorate instructs police districts to expand the number of hours available for ordering a passport. Currently, several places in the country there is a month’s waiting time.

Many police forces have introduced electronic booking of appointments for people who need a new passport. Before the summer vacation the influx is extra large. In many places there is up to four week waiting time.

In a telephone conference on Wednesday, the country’s police chiefs were informed by the Police Directorate to put in place measures to reduce the queues, writes Dagbladet.

Southern Buskerud Police District said that they there has been an influx of people from Oslo and Akershus because there is a massive demand there.

Gardermoen

At Oslo Airport Gardermoen, police notes a greater amount of people requesting emergency passports.

– We have had a large increase of people coming here to get an emergency passport because it has not been possible to obtain a passport from the police at home. Some simply demands that we should be able to acquire them pass because the flight takes off shortly, says Atle Opheim to NTB. Opheim is acting head of section at Gardermoen police station

He emphasizes that the police help when they can, but that pass-less travelers must wait if the police are busy with more important tasks.

