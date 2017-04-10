More patient injuries in Norwegian than Swedish hospitals

A study shows that there were more injured patients in hospitals in Norway than in Sweden in 2013.

According to Forskning.no, the study covers a total of 30,000 Norwegian and Swedish patient records, which were recently published in the journal BMJ.

The study shows that a significantly greater percentage of Norwegian patients had received surgical complications, wrote Forskning.no.

‘In Norway, more patients received injuries that have lasting effects, and it is probably connected to increased surgical complications here’, said researcher, Ellen Tveter Deilkås, at Akershus University Hospital (Ahus) in Lørenskog.

While 1.9% of patients who were operated on in Norwegian hospitals had surgical complications, the proportion was 0.9 per cent in Sweden.

The study shows that about 90 patients died from accidental mistreatment in Norwegian and Swedish hospitals in 2013.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today