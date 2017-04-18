Paves his way through the snow to open for the summer

It is not really yet spring, and far from any summer, but on county road 55 over Sognefjellet crews are ploughing open the road before summer.

It’s a sure sign of spring that the winter closed the mountain passes are opened. The NPRA is now in the process of clearing county road 55 over Sognefjellet for snow.

The Road Administration expects that it will take around two weeks to clear the road and are focusing on opening on May 2nd.

Large sections of road totalling 248.1 kilometres has status as a National Tourist Route, and during the summer (May to September) an average of 600 vehicles a day use the road, in July, the number is almost doubled, according to figures from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

The county road runs between Vadheim in Høyanger via Dragsvik in Balestrand and goes further on to Stedje in Sogndal and ends up in Lom.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today