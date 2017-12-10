Peace prize winners praised by torchlight and banquet

Peace Prize Winners ICAN leader Beatrice Fihn and Hiroshima survivor Setsuko Thurlow were hailed with torch lights in Oslo Sunday.

In excess of 2,000 people, weathered the December cold and cheered to commemorate ICAN’s efforts against nuclear weapons with banners with such, saying: “Norway must sign UN nuclear ban.”

“I can, we did and we keep going,” was chanted by all with Rebecca Johnson, the leader of ICAN International, during one of the many calls to get the world’s leaders to ban all nuclear weapons in the world.

The celebration of the prize winners started at the Railway Square with music and political appeals before the torch light train moved zigzag past the terror barriers set up on Karl Johans gate to the Grand Hotel.

Survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki were present, and the good old button wagon of the now deceased Ole Kopreitan was very popular.

Chairman Stine Rødmyr from No to Nuclear Weapons says that they have experienced increased interest this year.

“We have gotten a new member every day this year,” she told NTB.

Rødmyr was also present when ICAN received the peace prize at Oslo City Hall earlier Sunday.

“Fihn held a rare and strong political speech,” she says.

Waves of applause broke out when Fihn and Thurlow came out onto the balcony at the Grand Hotel at 19 o’clock to receive the tribute from the participants of the torchlight walk.

Nobel prize recipients eventually went on to the great peace prize banquet. The menu included king crab and pheasant, venison and brown cheese tarts from Heimdal.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today