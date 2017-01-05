More people arrested for violations of the au pair scheme

29 persons were given quarantine impositions for violations of the au pair scheme last year, a fourfold increase from the previous year.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) also has 50 people under review for quarantine, said the unit manager, Steinar Munch Rotevatn, of the Visum and Au Pair unit to Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

The Quarantine scheme was introduced in 2013, and host families who did not have an au pair in the time allotted have been imposed quarantine. The most common violations of the scheme are in the areas of wages and working hours.

‘We see the use of au pairs in business, lending to neighbors or other families, or they can be hidden within a family,’ said Rotevatn.

Two couples have admitted to having abused the scheme in a criminal case that started in Oslo District Court this week. They have been charged with multiple violations of the Immigration Act.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today