More people are submitting complaints to The Norwegian System of Patient Injury Compensation

The number of reported cases received by Norwegian patient indemnity had large increases in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 26% over the same period last year.

In Oslo, 374 complaints were submitted in the first quarter this year, compared to 305 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 23%.

The increase was clearly highest in Hedmark, where 83 complaints were submitted in the first quarter this year, compared to 51 during the first quarter of 2016.

Only Oppland had fewer complaints, with a 5% drop to 54 complaints, compared to 57 for the corresponding quarter in 2016.

Director, Rolf Gunnar Jørstad, of Norwegian System of Patient Injury Compensation (Pasientskadeerstatning – NPE), said it is difficult to find a specific cause for the increase in its workload.

‘We believe that some complaints had not been recorded, and the trend we are now seeing may indicate that several of those who had not previously contacted the NPE have now reported their complaints.

One reason for that may be that health care has become increasingly better at telling patients about the possibility of obtaining compensation for incorrect treatment’, said Jørstad.

He also pointed out that the increase could mean that NPE are recording to a greater degree when having presented information on the scheme to the affected people.

‘There is also reason to believe that people in general are more rights-conscious, so this means that this year, so far, we have has received many more cases’, said Jørstad.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today