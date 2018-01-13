Most people trust traditional media

A major survey conducted in 38 countries worldwide showed that three out of four people believe traditional, mainstream media does a good job with its news coverage.

The Pew Research Centre (PRC) interviewed nearly 42,000 people, and 73% of respondents said they are very pleased with the way the media covers important issues, and believe they are doing a ‘good job’.

62% think the media cover news correctly, while 59% believe that political journalism is accurate and fair.

Three out of four who were asked, or 75%, believed it is totally wrong for media to support one political party over others. In the United States, this share was 78%, while in Spain it was 89%.

86% of respondents also said they are interested in following up on national,regional, and local news.

57% said they want to keep up with international news.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today