More people use public transport, but fewer take the train

Public transport carried 6.2 million more travellers in the second quarter of 2017 than during the period last year. This is an increase of 4.1%.

Trams, subway, and city rail services had the largest passenger growth. With 3.7 million more travellers, growth was at 9.1%, according to figures released by Statistics Norway (SSB) on Tuesday.

Bus travel increased by 4.2%, while the passenger numbers on boats were unchanged. The number of train passengers dropped by 6.1%.

With more passengers, ticket revenues increased by 383 million, or 12% compared with the same period last year. The increased income could also be due to increased prices, longer journeys, and more purchases of single over period tickets.

The average income from tickets in Sogn and Fjordane was three times higher than in Hordaland, indicating longer journeys and fewer monthly passes, in addition to differences in tariffs, according to SSB.

For trains, subways and city railways, ticket revenues increased by 25%.

