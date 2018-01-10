People’s confidence in the police is increasing, but net crime is a concern

83 percent of the population has a very large or fairly high confidence level in the police, an increase of 2 percentage points from last year, shows the police’s own survey.

The survey was conducted by Ipsos, who has questioned nearly 5,500 inhabitants.

>- “This shows that the police deliver, even though they are in a demanding position. It makes me proud and safe and shows that the polices’ work is on the right track,” says Per-Willy Amundsen, Minister of Justice and Defense.

He was present when police director Odd Reidar Humlegård presented results from the survey. It also states that 95 percent feel safe where they live and travel. This is the police’s main delivery, Humlegård points out.

“It’s very pleasing numbers,” he says.

The survey has been done ten times earlier. For the first time, web fraud is the kind of crime the inhabitants are most worried about being affected by. A whole 32 percent are very or quite worried about this. An equal share believes the police handle this type of crime very or quite well. People’s confidence that the police handle other types of crime is higher.

“Cyber ​​crime is where people think the police have the poorest capacity, and they are right in. It is not special for Norway, it is an increasing concern for and focus on cybercrime,” says Humlegård.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today