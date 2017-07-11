Person found dead after residential fire in Eidfjord

A person has been found dead in a house that started burning in Eidfjord in Hardanger in Hordaland night before Tuesday.

The person is not identified, but a man has the status as missing after the fire, says Operations Manager in the West Police District, Bjarte Rebnord.

The three others registered at the address are accounted for.

The fire department got control of the fire just before 6 am Tuesday morning.

Lots of smoke and Immense heat

– There was a woman living at the address, which managed to get out and reported to the fire department, says Rebnord. There is talk of a house containing two appartments.

Duty Commander Ole Jacob Hartvigsen at the 110 central in Bergen told NTB at 3.30 that the fire started on the second floor and that there was heavy development of smoke and intense heat. The police were notified of the fire at 2.52 on Tuesday.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today