A person drowned at a swimming place in Gudbrandsdalen

A person was confirmed dead after a drowning accident at a swimming place at Hundorp in Gudbrandsdalen on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred at 19.25 on Tuesday evening at a swimming area adjacent to Gudbrandsdalslågen, said the Innlandet State Police District.

Health personnel performed first aid on site and during transport to hospital, but were unable to save the person, who was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today