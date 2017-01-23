Person flown to hospital after accident in Buskerud

A person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after a collision between a truck and a passenger car on the E16 in Ådal in Buskerud.

The accident occurred at Buttingsrud on Monday morning, according to police in Northern Buskerud.

The driver of the truck was unharmed, while the driver of the passenger car has been flown to Akershus University Hospital. The extent of the damage is not yet known, but the man was conscious.

In the car there were also four dogs, but it is not known if they have been harmed.

The E16 was closed in both directions after the accident.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today