The Norwegian rescue vessel Peter Henry von Koss picked up 45 migrants in the Aegean Sea Sunday morning.

A total of 24 men, 18 women and three children have now been brought to shore on the Greek island of Lesbos.

NCIS informs that the vessel has secured the dinghy migrants were put in, as well as the engine and fuel tank on board.

The Italian coast guard informed Sunday that seven people have been found dead in the Mediterranean and states at the same time that 484 migrants and refugees were rescued in four different missions Saturday, according to DPA.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has over 1,300 people lost their lives so far this year in attempts to cross the Mediterranean.

End of mission for Siem Pilot

On Monday, the Norwegian vessel Olympic Commander takes over the rescue operations from Siem Pilot in the Mediterranean.

Since spring 2015, Siem Pilot, in collaboration with Peter Henry von Koss, has saved more than 60,000 refugees and migrants in the Mediterranean.

The two vessels are Norway’s contribution to the EU border force Frontex, which manages migrants in the Mediterranean who travel from Africa and Turkey with the hope of reaching Europe.

