Petrol and diesel cars can be banned in Oslo

A ban on petrol and diesel cars in Oslo can come in six years. The city council is now looking at how the area within Ring 3 can become fossil-free in 2024.

The City Council has asked the Climate Division to find out how the area within Ring 3 can become fossil-free in 2024. The inqury is one of several measures in an action plan for better air quality in Oslo, which the city council presents on Thursday.

– Over the last two years, the City Council has delivered on most of the measures in the previous action plan, but although we have done a lot, the professional assessments show that we need to do more to reduce the risk of air pollution, says Environment Commissioner in Oslo, Lan Marie Nguyen Berg, (MDG) to NRK.

It is the Environment Directorate that has instructed the City of Oslo to revise the plan from 2015 in order to reach the limit values for hazardous NOx emissons by 2020.

The Conservatives calls the measure extreme

– If the city council really considers a total ban on petrol and diesel cars within Ring 3, then it is an extreme measure that will create enormous problems in everyday life for very many people, says Group Leader for the Conservatives in the Oslo City Council, Eirik Lae Solberg.

He recommends the city council to focus less on coercion and prohibition, indicating that electric cars represented 40 per cent of car sales in Oslo in December, and that the proportion is increasing.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today