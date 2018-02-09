‘Picking up garbage works,’ says Haakon

‘It works to keep the coast clean by handpicking-up trash,’ said Crown Prince Haakon when he opened the ‘Keep Norway Clean’ Conference on Wednesday.

There are 150 people attending the conference on marine deterioration, where topics such as the Arctic, fisheries, and Nordic cooperation, are some of the items for which there are programs.

The Crown Prince said it very firmly

‘It’s affordable and it works,’ he said, ‘about the beach clean-up campaign, which last year received 49,000 volunteers along the coast. As a result, 1,400 tons of marine waste were cleared.’

Crown Prince Haakon concluded that Norway has a special responsibility for keeping the sea fresh.

‘Sea-based industries account for more than 70% of Norwegian export revenues. We are one of the countries in the world with the longest coastline. Norway has over two million square kilometres of sea. Therefore, as a nation, we also bear a great responsibility to keep the sea fresh,’ he said.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today