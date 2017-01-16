Pilot error cause of the plane crash in Kyrgyzstan

An error from the pilot’s side was the cause of the crash in Kyrgyzstan, believes the country’s authorities. At least 37 people were killed when an airplane crashed in a residential area near the airport in Bishkek.

– According to our records the aircraft crashed due to a pilot error, says Deputy Prime Minister Muhammekaly Abulgaziev.

Around 15 homes were hit when the plane crashed during a landing attempt at Manas airport near the capital Bishkek in dense fog on Monday morning. The crash site is 335 meters by 75 meters.

– The plane crashed into houses and killed entire families. Many were sleeping, said an eyewitness to AFP.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

Kyrgyzstan’s transport minister said to the Russian news agency Tass that it appears that the Boeing 747 missed the runway.

– We can not say why it missed the runway, whether it was due to technical failure or weather conditions, said the official.

The death toll may rise further

Most of the 37 fatalities lived in the village of Dacha-Suu where the plane, a Boeing 747 aircraft belonging to ACT Airlines, crashed at 7:30 o’clock local time, said a spokesperson for the country’s health ministry.

