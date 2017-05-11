Police act after shooting incident in front of school students in Gothenburg

The Gothenburg police are hunting for three suspects after shooting incident

The Gothenburg police are hunting for three suspects after a man was shot and killed by masked men. Schoolchildren witnessed the shooting incident.

According to the police, the victim was in a car when several shots were loosened against him in Lövgärdet in the Swedish city on Thursday morning.

The victim is not identified, but the police believe it is a man in his 30’s who lived in the area.

Many people, including several school children, witnessed the incident, which was announced to the police around 9 am. The shooting took place in the Vaniljgaten, an area of ​​both shops and homes.

– We have many witnesses and many who have provided good details, said Christer Fuxborg, spokesman for the Gothenburg police.

The Rector at the Lövgärdeskolan, which has hosts about 380 students, states that the school’s crisis team will be activated. The pupils were Thursday morning kept indoors at school pending more information about the incident.

Among other things, the police have dispacted a helicopter in search of three suspects.

– It’s a small blue car that abruptly left the area. There was a driver waiting inside the car while two other people were in action on the spot, says Fuxborg.

Eye witnesses has stated that several shots were fired by two masked men. Several spent cartridges were found at the scene.

The shooting is the first with a fatal outcome in Gothenburg so far this year, according to the news agency TT.

As with many other Swedish cities, Gothenburg has been drabbed by several shooting episodes in recent years. Last year, six people were shot and killed in Gothenburg and the surrounding area. Among them was a 25-year-old man killed in Lövgärdet in October.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today