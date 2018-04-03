POLICE: Ålesund ‘Child-Sex’ Arrest

Norwegian newspaper Sunnmørsposten reports that Easter weekend saw aMøre og Romsdal county, Ålesund man arrested & charged by police with sexual congress upon one or more minor children.

Sunnmøre district court mandated preliminary detention of 4 weeks against the accused, with two being served under writ of release pending prosecution.

The accused denies the police charges against him.

Police have issued no comment or further information.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today